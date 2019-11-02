MIDHANI registers 48% growth

The Mini-Navaratna defence public sector unit Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has achieved a net turnover of ₹170.21 crore during the second quarter of the financial year of 2019-20, registering a growth of about 48% compared to ₹115.17 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) during the 2nd quarter of 2019-20 stood at ₹51.98 crore, registering a growth of about 62% over ₹32.11 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) during the same period stood at ₹35.85 crore, registering a growth of about 75% when compared to ₹20.54 crore recorded the previous year.

Net turnover

An official spokesperson informed that the company has achieved a net turnover of ₹302.36 crore during the first six months, registering a growth of 37% over the net turnover of ₹221.18 crore recorded the previous year.

The Profit Before Tax during the first half of 2019-20 stood at ₹87.94 crore registering a growth of about 65% over ₹53.30 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) in the same period has been ₹58.85 crore registering a growth of about 76% over ₹33.36 crore of the previous year. MIDHANI’s order book as on October 1 stood at ₹1,776 crore.