Hyderabad

MIDHANI donates van to Akshaya Patra

MIDHANI chairman and managing director S.K. Jha and his colleagues handing over the vehicle to Akshya Patra Foundation on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) chairman and managing director S.K. Jha on Tuesday handed over a ₹17-lakh transport vehicle to the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) for delivering nutritious food to schoolchildren and for COVID feeding activities across Telangana under its corporate social responsibility.

APF vice president Yagneshwara Prabhu, state head Rajini Sinha and manager A. Avinash expressed gratitude to MIDHANI for their dedicated support in feeding nutritious food to schoolchildren in the State.

MIDHANI in association with APF distributed 1,500 dry ration kits worth ₹11.25 lakh to support daily wagers and migrant labourers last year besides handing out 707 ‘Happiness Kits’ consisting of food and personal hygiene items for less privileged children of government schools in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, a press release said.


Comments
