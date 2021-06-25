Midhani achieves best ever turnover in 20-21

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 19:56 IST

Defence Ministry PSU declares its highest dividend

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) on Friday has announced best ever turnover of ₹ 813.23 crore for the 2020-21 registering a growth of 14.08% over the turnover of ₹712.88 crore achieved during the previous financial year of 2019-20.

The operating profit of ₹206.26 crore registered a growth of 24.52% over ₹165.65 crore achieved in 2019-20. The best ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹ 226.09 crore meant a growth of 11.88% over the PBT of ₹ 202.09 crore during the previous year. Similarly, the Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹ 166.29 crore has been recorded this year as against ₹159.73 crore the previous year.

An official release said that the public sector unit under the Defence Ministry had paid an interim dividend of ₹ 1.20 per equity share and further proposes to pay another ₹ 1.58 per equity share as final dividend for 2020-21. Total dividend (including interim dividend) for 2020-21 is ₹ 2.78 per equity share (par value ₹ 10 each). This works out to 31.32% of PAT which is the highest dividend being paid by the company.

The financial results have been impacted by the lockdown on account on COVID-19 last year as it had to be shut for 45 days affecting the value of production (VoP). The company continues to monitor changes in future economic conditions while taking steps to improve operational efficiencies and the financial outcome. The order book position as on 01-04-2021 stood at ₹ 1,353 crore, the release added.