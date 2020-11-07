Mid-term review of budget today

Hyderabad

07 November 2020 00:01 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would take up a mid-term review of the State budget in the backdrop of loss due to COVID at an official meeting on Saturday.

It was likely that Mr. Rao would discuss the issues raised at the meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and secretaries of all departments, a release of CMO said.

It added that the measures to be taken and adjustments to be made to overcome the impact of COVID would also be discussed on Saturday. Finance department officials led by Principal Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao will be present.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the CM would review the progress of works on reconstruction of Yadadri temple. The District Collector and Roads and Buildings officials will participate.