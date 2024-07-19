GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Microsoft outage causes disruptions at Hyderabad airport, passengers endure long queues

Published - July 19, 2024 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Microsoft cloud services outage has disrupted numerous services across the nation, including operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Since Friday morning, many passengers have been enduring long queues, unable to check in their bags or receive boarding passes. Several flights were delayed due to the outage.

These technical issues have forced airlines to issue handwritten boarding passes to passengers. Akshay Kothari posted a photo on X showing the handwritten boarding pass he received from IndiGo airlines for his Hyderabad to Kolkata flight.

“We have been waiting for 45 minutes just to check in our bags. In such a big airport, why do you have only three active counters?” posted Rishil Lala on X, tagging Hyderabad airport. Another passenger, Kaushal Jhaveri, commented, “We have been waiting nearly an hour at the airport, and there is no indication that we can get our boarding passes.”

In response to these concerns, RGIA issued an advisory on their X handle, stating, “Due to a global IT outage, airline services have been impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. Please contact the relevant airline for updates on your flight information.”

