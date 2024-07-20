ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft outage | 24 flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport on Day 2

Published - July 20, 2024 03:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The affected routes include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Though All systems are operational at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad after Microsoft outage, the ripple effect persisted as 24 flights to and from the city were canceled on Saturday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

All systems are operational at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), but the ripple effect of Microsoft outage persists. On Saturday, 24 flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled.

The affected routes include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A representative from GMR Hyderabad International Airport stated, “The systems at the airport were back online at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. Since then, the airport staff and airlines have been working to ensure smooth operations.” However, passengers whose flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday are concerned about refunds. A total of 36 flights to and from RGIA were cancelled on Friday.

