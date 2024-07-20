GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft outage | 24 flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport on Day 2

The affected routes include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram

Published - July 20, 2024 03:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Though All systems are operational at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad after Microsoft outage, the ripple effect persisted as 24 flights to and from the city were canceled on Saturday

Though All systems are operational at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad after Microsoft outage, the ripple effect persisted as 24 flights to and from the city were canceled on Saturday | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

All systems are operational at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), but the ripple effect of Microsoft outage persists. On Saturday, 24 flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled.

The affected routes include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A representative from GMR Hyderabad International Airport stated, “The systems at the airport were back online at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. Since then, the airport staff and airlines have been working to ensure smooth operations.” However, passengers whose flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday are concerned about refunds. A total of 36 flights to and from RGIA were cancelled on Friday.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / air transport / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.