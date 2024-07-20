Microsoft outage | 24 flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport on Day 2

All systems are operational at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), but the ripple effect of Microsoft outage persists. On Saturday, 24 flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled.

The affected routes include Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A representative from GMR Hyderabad International Airport stated, “The systems at the airport were back online at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. Since then, the airport staff and airlines have been working to ensure smooth operations.” However, passengers whose flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday are concerned about refunds. A total of 36 flights to and from RGIA were cancelled on Friday.