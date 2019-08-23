Microsoft, ISB to help shape AI strategy of firms

Microsoft India and Indian School of Business have joined hands to skill business leaders, through a three-day executive programme at ISB, to develop strategies around Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their firms.

Another component of the partnership between the IT major and the leading business school announced on Friday is creation of a digital lab. Under this, the two organisations would collaborate in research which would use AI and Machine Learning (ML) to study issues relevant to business and public policy. The non-technical executive programme ‘Leading Business Transformation in the Age of AI’ starting this October at the ISB campus here is targeted at senior leadership of firms, especially CXOs, and is being offered under the purview of Microsoft’s online AI Business School. It comes in the backdrop of AI emerging as a source of competitive advantage for businesses.

The course would equip business leaders with tools and strategies to transform their respective organisations to AI-driven firms, said a release on the event here in which Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari and ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava spoke on the contours of the partnership.

“The partnership is setting the trend of how academia and business need to come together in creating new age capabilities,” said Mr. Maheshwari. Artificial Intelligence, he said, was a game-changer to drive new business models and transform today’s businesses and workplaces.

Mr. Srivastava said the partnership with Microsoft could not have come at a better time considering that the ISB Board had recently asked the faculty to come up with a plan for ISB 2.0.