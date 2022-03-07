Microsoft India to make Hyderabad its largest datacentre region

Company will be investing ₹15,000 crore over 15 years, says KTR

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari during the launch of largest India data centre region in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Company will be investing ₹15,000 crore over 15 years, says KTR

Technological giant Microsoft has decided on Hyderabad to establish its largest datacentre region in India.

The company will invest ₹ 15,000 crore over 15 years, making Hyderabad the destination for Microsoft’s largest datacentre investment in India, Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao told a meeting at the company’s sprawling campus here on Monday.

This is poised to be the second largest FDI in the State with Amazon Web Services, also on datacentres, being the largest. The Minister said this nudging Microsoft India president Anant Maheswari to the prospect of becoming the largest FDI.

The Hyderabad datacentre region will be spread across three sites in Chandanvelly, Ellikatta and Kottur and fourth such for Microsoft India. Pune, Mumbai and Chennai host the other such regions and together they will form the most extensive network of datacentres in the country with near and far DR provision and coverage of seismic zones, a release from the Minister’s office said on Thursday.

According to Mr.Maheswari, the new datacentre in Hyderabad will deliver advanced data security and trusted cloud solutions to help developers, startups, education bodies and government institutions to scale fast and securely. It will also create significant employment opportunities, especially across IT operations, facilities management, data and network security and network engineering.

To media queries, Microsoft IDC managing director Rajiv Kumar said the first phase of the datacentre project will be ready for commissioning by 2025.

Microsoft India’s decision to set up its largest datacentre region in Hyderabad, a city home to its largest employee base, of 9,000 – half of its headcount in the country – engineering development centre as well as the largest campus, outside of the US, comes amid rising customer demand for cloud as a platform for digital transformation, driving economic growth and societal progress across the country.

The company is also adding 1.1 million sq ft of built up area at the India Development Center here, taking the total built up area at the nearly 55 acre campus to over 3 million sq ft.