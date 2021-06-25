Hyderabad

Microsoft donates UV disinfection boxes to police

Microsoft India Private Limited managing director Rajiv Kumar on Friday donated 135 units of UV disinfection boxes to Hyderabad city police. The UV disinfection units will be sent to all police station and officers in the unit.

UV disinfection boxes are useful in all Police Stations for day-to-day routine work. It would helps in sanitisation of documents, and reduce surface to human transmission of germs, bacteria, and viruses. Earlier in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic too Microsoft India had come forward to help and support Hyderabad City Police.


