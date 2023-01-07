Microsoft CEO wraps up India visit with Hyderabad campus townhall

January 07, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

It was a homecoming for Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Friday as he addressed a townhall on the Hyderabad campus of the tech major to wrap up a four-day India visit.

While he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few of his Cabinet colleagues and addressed industry leaders during the visit to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the townhall at the Microsoft India Development Centre here is bound to be something special for Mr. Nadella, a Hyderabadi. He grew up in the city and attended the famous Hyderabad Public School.

“Hosting @satyanadella at our Hyderabad campus was a real homecoming. No better way to wrap his visit than with the One Microsoft India townhall. Thank you Satya for that incredible energy, passion, empathy & for pointing towards the shining north star of what Microsoft stands for,” Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari tweeted with a picture of a packed townhall.

Another tweet and picture showed Mr. Nadella with developers who were part of the one lakh that participated in the Future Ready Champions of Code programme and to receive Microsoft certifications. They earned skills and certifications in Microsoft Cloud in a month’s span under Microsoft Future Ready Champions of Code. This record milestone and scale is representative of India’s vision of inclusive economic growth, Mr. Maheshwari said in another tweet.

‘Good start’

Earlier in the day, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao after a meeting with Mr.Nadella tweeted “good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella; we chatted about business & biryani.”

Besides expanding the footprint of its IDC here, the company’s first such facility in India, Microsoft is planning to set up its latest data centre region in Hyderabad. In March 2022, Mr. Rama Rao had said the company would invest ₹15,000 crore over 15 years, making Hyderabad the destination for Microsoft’s largest data centre investment in India.

During this visit, the Microsoft head met the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. After his meeting with Mr. Modi, he said “it’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world.”