Micron Foundation grants ₹3.75 crore to Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation received a ₹3.75 crore grant from Micron Foundation to continue relief efforts amid COVID-19 lockdown.

HYDERABAD

21 May 2020 22:27 IST

Akshaya Patra Foundation received a ₹3.75 crore grant from Micron Foundation for COVID-19 relief. Funding will go towards preparing and distributing over 15,00,000 meals (including essential food relief kits) to the affected people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as per the directions of local administrative bodies.

“The effects of COVID-19 pandemic in India have been far reaching, creating tremendous need,” said managing director of Micron India, Anand Ramamoorthy. “Micron’s grant to Akshaya Patra’s local kitchens and distribution chains aims to address the burdens most often borne by low-income communities and migrant workers.”

Akshaya Patra has served more than five crore meals across the country. In Telangana, the Foundation is working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and local municipalities to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and are in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising

Around two lakh freshly cooked meals are served in Telangana by Akshaya Patra and associates every day. In addition, over 70,000 food relief kits with essential groceries have been distributed as of now. Each of these kits contains Sona Masuri rice, tur dal, refined sunflower oil, masala powders, salt, tamarind and vegetables that have a long shelf-life, such as potatoes.

“Micron’s continued support of Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 efforts has enabled us to stay agile and adaptive, supporting the growing needs of the communities we serve. We thank the entire Micron Technology family for supporting us in this cause,” said regional president of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.