Hyderabad

Micron Foundation grants ₹3.75 crore to Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation received a ₹3.75 crore grant from Micron Foundation to continue relief efforts amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation received a ₹3.75 crore grant from Micron Foundation to continue relief efforts amid COVID-19 lockdown.  

Akshaya Patra Foundation received a ₹3.75 crore grant from Micron Foundation for COVID-19 relief. Funding will go towards preparing and distributing over 15,00,000 meals (including essential food relief kits) to the affected people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as per the directions of local administrative bodies.

“The effects of COVID-19 pandemic in India have been far reaching, creating tremendous need,” said managing director of Micron India, Anand Ramamoorthy. “Micron’s grant to Akshaya Patra’s local kitchens and distribution chains aims to address the burdens most often borne by low-income communities and migrant workers.”

Akshaya Patra has served more than five crore meals across the country. In Telangana, the Foundation is working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and local municipalities to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and are in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown.

Around two lakh freshly cooked meals are served in Telangana by Akshaya Patra and associates every day. In addition, over 70,000 food relief kits with essential groceries have been distributed as of now. Each of these kits contains Sona Masuri rice, tur dal, refined sunflower oil, masala powders, salt, tamarind and vegetables that have a long shelf-life, such as potatoes.

“Micron’s continued support of Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 efforts has enabled us to stay agile and adaptive, supporting the growing needs of the communities we serve. We thank the entire Micron Technology family for supporting us in this cause,” said regional president of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 10:28:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/micron-foundation-grants-375-crore-to-akshaya-patra/article31644226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY