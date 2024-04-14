ADVERTISEMENT

Micro artist expresses his admiration for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar through leaf art

April 14, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Mr. Choleshwar is an art teacher in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Vemulawada

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Galipelli Choleshwar Chary, a micro-artist from Raghavapatnam village in Jagtial district, turned to nature to express his deep admiration for Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by carving out an impressive image of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution on a peepal (raavi) leaf on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Choleshwar is actively pursuing his artistic endeavours while working as an art teacher in the residential educational institution of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a scholar par excellence, a social reformer and above all a visionary leader. Dr Ambedkar’s illustrious life is an eternal source of inspiration for all, says Mr. Choleshwar.

“I have chosen the ‘peepal’ leaf to carve out the image of the visionary leader because the ‘raavi’ leaf resembles the peepal-leaf-shaped medallion of the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, adds the art teacher, who has several awards to his credit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US