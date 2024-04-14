GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Micro artist expresses his admiration for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar through leaf art

Mr. Choleshwar is an art teacher in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Vemulawada

April 14, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Galipelli Choleshwar Chary, a micro-artist from Raghavapatnam village in Jagtial district, turned to nature to express his deep admiration for Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by carving out an impressive image of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution on a peepal (raavi) leaf on the occasion of Dr. Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary.

Mr. Choleshwar is actively pursuing his artistic endeavours while working as an art teacher in the residential educational institution of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a scholar par excellence, a social reformer and above all a visionary leader. Dr Ambedkar’s illustrious life is an eternal source of inspiration for all, says Mr. Choleshwar.

“I have chosen the ‘peepal’ leaf to carve out the image of the visionary leader because the ‘raavi’ leaf resembles the peepal-leaf-shaped medallion of the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, adds the art teacher, who has several awards to his credit.

