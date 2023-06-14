ADVERTISEMENT

MHSRB receives 40,926 applications for staff nurse recruitment

June 14, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Medical Health and Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has received a total of 40,926 applications for the post of staff nurses. 

The examination for recruitment will be conducted on August 2 at four examination centres in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) instead of OMR-based test. The test will have 80 multiple choice questions and the duration is 80 minutes.

Applicants will be able to download hall tickets from July 23. The notification for recruitment was released in December 2022 which stated that there are 5,204 vacancies for staff nurses.

