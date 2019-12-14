MHA suspends trainee IPS officer

A trainee IPS officer, K.V. Maheswara Reddy, who was booked on the charge of domestic violence by Rachakonda police, has been placed under suspension as per the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An order issued by the MHA on Thursday stated that Reddy’s appointment letter (dated 02.12.2019) was suspended since there was a pending investigation/trial against him.

“However, after getting cleared from such criminal proceedings, your offer of appointment will be reviewed by the Ministry and thereafter you will be able to join the basic training course at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad without loss of seniority,” the order signed by director A.k Saran read.

On October 27, Reddy’s wife Kokkanti Bhavana, lodged a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police, alleging that her husband was forcing her for divorce and was physically harassing her.

Following this, a case under Sections 498-A (domestic violence), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the trainee IPS officer.

As part of the investigation, the Rachakonda police sent an intimation letter to the Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, on the case booked against Reddy, who also approached the High Court for bail.

The trainee officer recently finished his foundation course at LBSNAA to complete his basic training at SVPNPA, Hyderabad.