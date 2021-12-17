A SI and two women constables of Telangana police bagged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) award for ‘Good Practices’ in implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) Project during 2021. The officers are SR Nagar sub-inspector Vuyyala Ramesh and constables Banna Sandhya and Dodla Anvitha, working with Tappachabbutra and Basara (Nirmal district) police stations respectively. The MHA has conducted a two–day virtual conference on Thursday and Friday and presented the awards to officers on topics – ICJS implementation and ePetty case App.
MHA honour for SI, 2 women constables
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD ,
December 17, 2021 23:58 IST
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD ,
December 17, 2021 23:58 IST
