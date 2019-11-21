Metro trial run for JBS-MGBS corridor soon

The stage is set for the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRH) to begin trial run on Corridor II or the Green corridor between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS, Imliban) via interchange station of Parade Grounds following a thorough inspection done by Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project to the Government of India D.V.S. Raju on Thursday.

Mr. Raju had conducted the statutory inspection of the 10-km Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS) between JBS-Parade Grounds and MGBS. Power for this corridor is fed from the 132kV/33kV/25kV Receiving Substation (RSS) of HMR at the MGBS interchange station. The incoming power supply to this RSS is drawn from 220kV/132kV main substation of TSTransco located at Imliban.

“Energisation of OETS on this section will facilitate movement of trains for trial run from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. L&TMRH is moving ahead to complete all statutory requirements on this corridor at the earliest to make the system ready for commissioning,” said Mr. Raju, following the inspection.

All the metro stations en route have already been provided with the power supply and the CEIG had completed inspection of these and also the viaduct on sections during the last few months as the work was getting completed.

“We are now one more step closer to start commercial operations of Corridor II from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. We are thankful to CEIG Mr. Raju for the inspection. This will also enable us to test other systems of the metro rail and thereby start trial run as per our commitment to complete all statutory requirements,” said L&TMRH managing director and chief executive officer K.V.B. Reddy.