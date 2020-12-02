Metro trains to start at 6.30 a.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced on Wednesday that the metro trains will be starting from their respective originating terminal stations from 6.30 a.m. onwards instead of 7 a.m. as has been the practice once it had resumed services after the pandemic-induced lockdown in September first week.
Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy in a press notification informed that the first train will start at 0630 hours everyday in view of the demand of passengers. However, there is no change in the timing of the last train which will leave the originating terminal station at 9.30 p.m. and will reach the destination terminal station at around 10.30 p.m. He also informed that all the three closed stations of Bharat Nagar on Corridor 1 or the Red Line from L.B. Nagar to Miyapur and Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad stations on Corridor 2 or the Green Line from JBS to MGBS — due to the respective areas being in containment zones, will be opened for the travelling public from Thursday onwards.
