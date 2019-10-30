Hyderabad Metro trains may run faster after November

Hyderabad Metro Rail trains are on course of being speeded up in the next couple of months. The average running speed of the three-coach trains is currently about 35 kmph, which is going to be 39 kmph after November.

The issue has been taken to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for statutory clearances and once approved, metro rail authorities wish to not only reduce the time frame for reaching respective destinations across the two corridors but also ensure precise frequency in timings.

This is in light of more passengers taking to the metro rail every day, crossing even the 4-lakh mark, and the clamour for introducing six-coach trains. “Once we get the statutory permissions, we can run trains with increased speeds and better efficiency to handle the increased patronage. Actually, we were not expecting this kind of rush for another year or so,” said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

Frequency of metro trains during peak hours is between 3.5-4.5 minutes and 6-7 minutes for the rest of the day. “However, due to asymmetry in the lines like Corridor Three (Nagole to Hi-Tec City) which has several curves, the precise timing is not happening. With increased speed, we expect to correct that,” he explained.

About 48 trains are running on Corridor One (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) and Corridor Three. Ever since the TSRTC strike was launched on October 5, the number of trips have been enhanced by more than 100; the regular is 710 trips. Mr. Reddy stated that “metro rail services are built for congestion” which means the service is termed to be successful when the trains are full as can be seen in any of such systems across the world.

Packed trains

“We are conscious of the criticism about packed trains but we have noticed that the second following train on the route has sufficient space. In any case, metros are criticised because of the expectation they bring in,” Mr. Reddy reasoned. “It is a challenge to keep trains ready as we are running from 6 a.m. till midnight and as it takes more than an hour for cleaning and mandatory checks. More security personnel have been pressed into service and there is a coordinated effort to ensure smooth service,” he claimed.

Since HMR trains are built to have either three-coach or six-coach rakes, it is not possible to have six-coach trains to be run for peak hours and three-coach trains for other hours. “We are discussing if it will be possible to have a combination of three-coach and six-coach trains. Full fledged six-coach trains could be run when the passenger count crosses the six-lakh mark,” he averred.