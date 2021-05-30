Hyderabad

Metro timings revised

Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been rescheduled following the revised lockdown timings announced by the government on Sunday. Till June 10, the first train will start from respective terminal stations at 7 a.m. and the last train will start at 11:45 a.m. and end at the respective terminating stations by 12:45 p.m.

For their own safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, said L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad MD & CEO K.V.B. Reddy in a press release said.

