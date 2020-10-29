Hyderabad

Metro service extended till 9.30 p.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad have announced the last service of metro rail across the three corridors is extended by half hour till 9.30 p.m. Trains on Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (MGBS to JBS) will continue to start from 7 a.m. onwards and will run non-stop till the last service from terminal stations, said HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy.

