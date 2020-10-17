Metro ride to become cheaper from today

Short haul trips from L.B. Nagar to Ameerpet and Miyapur to MGBS, Imlibun, are also being considered to take care of the increased footfalls in this direction.

Except for Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital stations on Corridor Two - Green Line from JBS to MGBS and Bharatnagar station on Red Line, no other station was closed due to COVID-19 containment zone notification. Moosapet station on Red Line and Yousufguda station on Blue Line have been opened after being closed for the same reason, explained Mr. Reddy.

Frequency of trains on Corridor Three - Blue Line from Raidurg to Nagole is 3-4 minutes carrying 30% of total passengers and it is 10 minutes frequency for the Green Line carrying 2.5% of the total passengers. About 55 three set trains are being run of the 57 sets available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for making 800 trips a day, he added.

Mr. K.V.B. Reddy informed that after 169 days of lockdown, metro rail has proven to be the more safe and reliable public transport system and due to rigorous maintenance systems of safety protocols there have been no untoward incident ever since the operations began more than a month ago. Mr. Saini requested passengers to make use of the free parking facility available at Hi-Tec City mall, Raidurg, Ameerpet, L.B. Nagar, Nagole, Miyapur and Uppal stations.

L&TMRH CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy on Friday claimed that the company had suffered a total loss of over ₹961 crore during the COVID lockdown period. “It is in public domain as we had announced our half-yearly results. We are in constant touch with the government about the losses during the shutdown period and communicating with them,” he remarked when asked if the firm had sought compensation.