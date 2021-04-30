Metro rail to continue curtailed night service

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 23:11 IST

Hyderabad Metro Rail will continue to be operating its last train at 7.45 p.m. from all terminal stations until further notice from the government in view of the extension of night curfew till May 8. The first train service has no change and will continue to start at 6.30 a.m. Passengers are advised to plan their travels accordingly.

Passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

They are requested to cooperate with security personnel and other metro staff in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, said an official release on Friday.

