Metro rail to allow women to carry pepper spray

Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to follow the Bengaluru Metro example in allowing women passengers to carry pepper spray cans with them and necessary instructions have been issued to security persons at the stations to allow the same when they board the trains, said managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following queries and persistent demands raised by several organisations after the rape and killing of ‘Disha’ last week near the ORR toll gate at Shamshabad. The MD said travelling on the metro trains was safe for women passengers as there was a 360 degree surveillance by CCTVs both at the stations and in the trains.

“Our stations are also well lit always even after the services are shut down. We got this idea after taking feedback from various women’s groups during the construction of the metro rail project about incorporating several safety features,” he said. Shuttle services introduced from several popular stations along Corridor One and Corridor Two were also providing crucial first and last mile connectivity to passengers at nominal fares, he added.

Hyderabad Metro Rail running across two full corridors of C-1 L.B. Nagar to Miyapur (Green Line - 29 km) and C-2 Nagole to Raidurg (Blue Line - 28 km) is carrying close to four lakh passengers, of which 35-40% are women. The last line or Corridor II - Jubilee Bus Station to MGBS, Imliban, of about 11 km is scheduled to be opened next month.