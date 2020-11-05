Metro Rail to airport may not take off

Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System between KPHB and Gachibowli likely to get the go ahead

Chances of Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail project connecting Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Gachibowli taking off anytime soon is slim. However, the likelihood of the proposed 20-km Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) linking Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) with Financial District in Gachibowli appears to be bright.

Both public transport infrastructure projects are to be taken up by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), the special purpose vehicle formed by the Telangana government. While the Airport Metro elevated corridor of about 32 km has been estimated to cost more than ₹ 9,000 crore at ₹300 crore per km, EBRTS is likely to cost about ₹2,400 crore at ₹120 crore per km. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) including the alignments for Airport Metro and EBRTS are before the government for the final nod. Official indication is that work on EBRTS project could begin sometime next year considering the relatively less financial commitment from the government and as no land acquisition needs to be done.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over HAML board meeting earlier this week and also that of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project along with top officials of various infrastructure-related departments where Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy has made presentations on current metro rail operations, safety protocols and the proposed pending next phase of the works.

Save for announcement of appointment of ‘AECOM India’ private limited as the ‘Independent Engineer; in the place of Louis Berger for the next five years for the existing metro rail project, nothing concrete has been given away during the meeting. Senior officials, unwilling to be quoted, informed that Airport Metro will involve substantial investment by the government even as it mulls over taking it up on the Public, Private Partnership (PPP) mode or through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with “innovative schemes to attract more funds” to help reduce the public expenditure.

HAML has suggested raising initial funds infusion through development of real estate like township along the airport route provided 50-100 acres is allotted for the Airport Metro. EBRTS construction through PPP mode has been already decided and TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are the other partners with IT/ITES firms agreeing to participate.

Electric articulated twin/three buses will be run on the viaduct to be built on piers akin to the metro rail project but slimmer and at less height. The route will be through HiTex, HICC, Hi-Tec City, MindSpace junction, Gachibowli and Narsingi with elevated stations at half a kilometre each connecting to the metro rail too at both ends of Kukatpally and Gachibowli.