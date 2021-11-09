Metro rail services to start at 6 a.m. from today

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 20:52 IST

Last train to leave at 10.15 p.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail-Hyderabad (L&TMRH) have announced an early start to the metro rail operations in the morning by an hour from November 10. Trains will start at 6 a.m. from the originating stations of Raidurg, Nagole, Miyapur, L.B. Nagar, MGBS and JBS across the three routes instead of the usual 7 a.m.

Frequency of these early morning operations is likely to be between 10-15 minutes to begin with and depending on the public patronage, the frequency of the trains will be increased gradually, informed HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy. The decision was taken following Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Industries K.T. Rama Rao directing the metro rail authorities to consider starting the services early after requests were made by passengers on his Twitter post.

However, the last services will continue to be at 10.15 p.m., meaning the last train will leave the respective terminal stations at this time to reach the respective destinations at around 11.15 p.m. Frequency of the trains from 7 a.m. till the last services will be more like in Corridor One or Red Line - Miyapur to L.B. Nagar trains will be running at 5-8 minute frequency so also in the Blue Line or Corridor Two - Nagole-Raidurg.

Advertising

Advertising

Green Line or Corridor Three - Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) - Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at Imlibun will be having trains at a frequency of about 10 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10.15 p.m. considering the current passenger footfalls. The COVID-19 lockdowns since March 2020 and restricted operations during the first and second waves till a few months ago has had an impact on the passenger footfalls.

But, it has been gradually improving in recent times with more economic activity and offices opening up with about 2.5 lakh people commuting daily across the three traffic corridors during week days, said an official spokesperson.