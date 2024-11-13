Metro Rail services to be extended to northern Hyderabad under Phase-III

The northern part of Hyderabad would be connected with Hyderabad Metro Rail in the third phase of expansion of this mode of public transport, said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Uppal to Yadagirigutta too would be covered under the third phase.

People have been demanding the metro rail services to be extended to Medchal, Keesara, Alwal and other parts.

In an interview with Ravi Reddy, Resident Editor of The Hindu (Telangana bureau) and R. Ravikanth Reddy, Political Editor, the Chief Minister said that the northern part is not ignored. Mr. Reddy said that he is trying to get funds from Centre and banks, and a feasibility report is needed to expand the Metro lines.

The State government has been pursuing expansion of the Metro lines under Phase-II. Covering a length of 76.4 km, the Part-A of the Phase-II includes five corridors: L.B. Nagar to Hayatnagar (7.1 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km) and Raidurg to Kokapet to Neopolis (11.6 km). On November 2, the State government gave administrative sanction for the five corridors.

When asked if the 76.4 km expansion will be completed in the next four to five years, the Chief Minister said that it is convenient to expand and that they made plans for the expansion under Phase-III including Future City, Medchal and other areas which are not yet connected with the mode of public transport.