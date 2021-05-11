Hyderabad

Metro rail services curtailed

Metro services rescheduled

Hyderabad Metro Rail has rescheduled its services from Wednesday following the lockdown orders. The first train from respective terminal stations will start at 7 a.m. and the last train will start at 8:45 a.m and end at the respective terminating stations by 9:45 a.m. Passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. People are also requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe,” said L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad CEO & MD KVB Reddy on Tuesday.

May 11, 2021

