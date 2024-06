Hyderabad Metro Rail services were briefly affected in the evening due to the tripping of an incoming Transco feeder at the MGBS. The issue was resolved within seven minutes, as an alternative feeder at Miyapur was connected and train services resumed normal operations shortly thereafter, said a press release from L&T Metro Rail (L&TMRH) on Wednesday night.

