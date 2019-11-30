‘Metro rail has taken city to next level of development’

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has become a role model and a case study for other metro rails across the country as it was constructed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode without spending much of taxpayers’ money, said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Saturday.

Addressing senior police officials at the Telangana State Prisons Retreat 2019, Mr. Reddy detailed the innumerable challenges faced by the project over the years and how these were successfully overcome with determination and innovative strategies.

The MD also highlighted the advanced technologies and solutions used in the project and claimed it has been helping take the city to the next level of development.

Earlier, Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi said the HMR managing director has deftly combined many facets related to transportation, urban planning, social development etc., and stood as an outstanding leader in making the metro rail project under PPP a reality. “It is an example of how vision-and-action combination leads to success,” he said.

Jails superintendent N. Murali Babu gave a presentation on expansion of prison industries and innovations in the department.