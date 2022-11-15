Metro Rail fare fixation panel to submit recommendation in 3 months

November 15, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metro Rail’s three-member ‘Fare Fixation Committee’ (FCC), constituted to recommend a fare revision under chairmanship of Justice (retired) G. Shyam Prasad, completed the process of collecting suggestions from the public on Tuesday.

The panel appointed under the Central Metro Railways Act has been operating from the Metro Rail Bhavan in Rasoolpura and has been receiving mails, representations from the general public and organisations for which a dedicated email ID was created, said senior metro rail officials.

Along with Justice Prasad and the other two members — Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs additional secretary Surendra Kumar Badge and Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar — the committee has three months to study and submit a report on its recommendations to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, the government’s special purpose vehicle.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, the concessionaire which has built the project and is operating it, has already made a presentation to the committee. The firm running the project across 69 km on three corridors — Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur), Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) and Green Line (Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Imlibun) — requested appointment of the committee as it completes five years of commissioning this month.

In the meantime, an HMR-appointed independent agency has also started its work to take up socio-economic research to study the current metro rail operations, costing, passenger amenities and affordability factor. This would give additional information to HMR and the government to take a final decision. “We do not know what the committee will recommend. It would be presumptuous to assume a fare hike is inevitable,” said senior metro rail officials.