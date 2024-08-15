Metro Rail connectivity to Telangana’s proposed ‘fourth city’: HMR MD

Hyderabad Metro Rail and Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said that the special purpose vehicle of the Telangana Government to supervise the construction of metro rail for the capital region is also going to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed ‘fourth city’ as is being planned by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Thursday (August 15, 2024), he told his staff after hoisting the national flag that the Chief Minister had instructed that metro rail connectivity should also be planned simultaneously and had even announced a special prize for providing an appropriate name for the proposed fourth city coming up near Shamshabad.

DPRs for phase-II

The DPRs for phase two of the metro rail construction will soon be submitted to the Government for the same to be forwarded to the Central Government for forming the proposed joint venture to take up the works connecting the international airport, old city and other suburbs. “We are going to play a vital role in making the plans of the Chief Minister to make Hyderabad a global city into a reality,” said Mr. Reddy.

The MD also recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and called upon the gathering to rededicate themselves for the development of Hyderabad, Telangana and the country, as per a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.