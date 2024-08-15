GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro Rail connectivity to Telangana’s proposed ‘fourth city’: HMR MD

Updated - August 15, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy. File

Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad Metro Rail and Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said that the special purpose vehicle of the Telangana Government to supervise the construction of metro rail for the capital region is also going to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed ‘fourth city’ as is being planned by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Thursday (August 15, 2024), he told his staff after hoisting the national flag that the Chief Minister had instructed that metro rail connectivity should also be planned simultaneously and had even announced a special prize for providing an appropriate name for the proposed fourth city coming up near Shamshabad.

BJP sees a land scam in proposal for fourth city in capital region

DPRs for phase-II

The DPRs for phase two of the metro rail construction will soon be submitted to the Government for the same to be forwarded to the Central Government for forming the proposed joint venture to take up the works connecting the international airport, old city and other suburbs. “We are going to play a vital role in making the plans of the Chief Minister to make Hyderabad a global city into a reality,” said Mr. Reddy.

The MD also recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and called upon the gathering to rededicate themselves for the development of Hyderabad, Telangana and the country, as per a press release.

