Metro Rail comes out with festive offers

L&T Metro Rail-Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) has come out with another edition of festive offers by rolling out the 'Metro Suvarna Offer 2021', effective from Oct. 18 onwards till Jan.15 including a trip pass, special fare on 'Green Line' and monthly lucky draw for metro travellers.

Under the ‘Trip Pass’ offer, a metro passenger can purchase 30 trips of any fare zone by paying only for 20 trips, which have to be utilized within 45 days. This offer is applicable only on Metro Smart Card (old and new). Special fare on ‘Green Line’ offer is where one can travel between MGBS and JBS Parade ground metro stations by paying a maximum fare of only ₹15 for each trip.

There is a monthly lucky draw with attractive prizes to be won from October 2021 to April 2022. Every month five winners will be decided by random lucky draw from among CSC (Contactless Smart Card) card users who have travelled at least 20 times in the relevant calendar month. Users need to register their CSC on TSavaari or at metro stations to be eligible for this scheme, according to metro rail CEO and managing director K.V.B. Reddy.