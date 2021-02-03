Metro officials, doctors feted for transplant

HYDERABAD

03 February 2021 23:11 IST

Governor honours those at the forefront of Tuesday’s heart transport by special train

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and L&T authorities as well as the doctors involved in the transportation of the live heart and its successful transplant later.

The Governor had invited HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy, L&T MRH managing director K.V.B. Reddy, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and regional chief executive Y. Subramanyam to the Raj Bhavan and honoured them.

Dr Gopala Krishna Gokhale, who thought of the idea to transport the harvested heart through metro rail to save time and avoid traffic snarls, successfully performed the transplant surgery with his team of doctors.

“It is an innovative idea on the part of the doctors and the immediate facilitation by the metro authorities is highly commendable. It was a first of its kind transportation of the harvested organ and thus you have set an example and saved a precious life by successful transplantation,” she said.

Hyderabad Metro Rail had proved its utility in performing a variety of roles in the service of people, she remarked, and appreciated the efforts of the police, donor’s family members, and others involved in the live heart transportation and subsequent transplant, a press release said.