Metro officials, doctors feted for transplant

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and L&T authorities as well as the doctors involved in the transportation of the live heart and its successful transplant later.
The Governor had invited HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy, L&T MRH managing director K.V.B. Reddy, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and regional chief executive Y. Subramanyam to the Raj Bhavan and honoured them.
Dr Gopala Krishna Gokhale, who thought of the idea to transport the harvested heart through metro rail to save time and avoid traffic snarls, successfully performed the transplant surgery with his team of doctors.
“It is an innovative idea on the part of the doctors and the immediate facilitation by the metro authorities is highly commendable. It was a first of its kind transportation of the harvested organ and thus you have set an example and saved a precious life by successful transplantation,” she said.
Hyderabad Metro Rail had proved its utility in performing a variety of roles in the service of people, she remarked, and appreciated the efforts of the police, donor’s family members, and others involved in the live heart transportation and subsequent transplant, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath