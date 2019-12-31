Metro, MMTS trains to run late into New Year

It is surely risky to down a few drinks and hit the road, especially on the New Year’s eve what with traffic cops ready to flag down any drunk driver, armed with breath analysers. But, if you are sober enough, even if slightly tipsy, the metro rail and MMTS facility is available till late hours.

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced ‘special arrangements’ for safe travel of general public. The last trains will leave the terminal stations of Miyapur, Raidurg, L.B. Nagar and Uppal at 1 a.m. of January 1 and reach the respective destinations before 2 a.m., according to managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Monday.

“People who consumed alcohol will be allowed to travel by metro trains, if they are sober and don’t create nuisance for co-passengers,” he clarified.

Two specials

The South Central Railway too announced it will run two MMTS special trains to Falaknuma and Hyderabad from Lingampalli as per the following schedule: Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS Special Train will depart Lingampalli at 1.30 a.m. and arrive Falaknuma at 2.55 a.m. on the same day. The Lingampalli – Hyderabad MMTS special train will depart Lingampalli at 1.15 a.m. and arrive Hyderabad at 1.55 a.m.