Metro first train at 7 a.m. from today

Last train to start at 9.45 p.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail service timings have been further rescheduled from Friday with the first train scheduled to operate from 7 a.m. and the last train at 9.45 p.m. from respective stations to reach all terminating stations around 10.45 p.m., with COVID-19 safety protocol in place.

For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe, said a press release from L&T Metro Rail-Hyderabad MD and CEO KVB Reddy on Thursday.