Meteor shower expected tonight

On January 4, the earth comes closest to the sun, also called as the ‘aphelion’, but, this will not result in any significant increase of sunlight or sun’s heat, said G.P. Birla Observatory and Astronomical Research Centre director B.G. Sidharth.
There, however, will be a meteor shower, ‘Quadrantids’, on the date. “If one is lucky, one can see a meteor or two during the night,” he said.
On the night of January 10 and 11, there would be a ‘Penumbral Lunar Eclipse’ — a slanted shadow of the earth that falls on the moon, which makes little difference.
The moon enters the region of partial shadow or penumbra at 10.36 p.m. and leaves the penumbra on January 11 at 2.44 a.m., Mr. Sidharth said in a press release.
