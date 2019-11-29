Hyderabad

MESC signs MoU with five colleges

A “Manthan Impeccable Academia” was organised recently at India Joy 2019 where the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) conducted workshop on the innovative skilling approach.

A statement said the council also signed MoU with five colleges — Sri Ramakrishna Degree and PG college, Nandyal, Pithapur Rajah’s Government College, Kakinada, Kruti Group of institutions, Raipur, and St. Pious X Degree College and PG College for Women, Hyderabad, to offer specialised courses for students.

MESC is promoted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry with financial support from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and set up through the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create the skilled resource for the media and entertainment.

Nov 29, 2019

