Mercedes Benz mulls ramping up service network in Telangana  

August 17, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is keen on ramping up its service network beyond Hyderabad to other locations in Telangana.

“We have two dealerships in Hyderabad and three large workshops... like to expand but with workshops first” Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said in a media interaction at the launch of the new GLC.

Responding to a query on increasing the dealerships, he said prior to that the emphasis would be on opening more workshops as many of the cars bought in Hyderabad were used in other parts of the State. “We need to ensure service support in different parts and that is our strategy in network [expansion]. Moving forward we will have more and more workshops closer to customers,” he said, adding the locations were yet to be finalised.

Hyderabad has already emerged as a key market for Mercedes-Benz and contributed to nearly 10% of its all India sales of around 8,500 units in the first half of 2023. “It is also one of the fastest growing markets for us.. We see higher purchasing power and higher affinity to top end vehicles,” he said. The trend is expected to continue as the car maker looks to close 2023 with a double digit increase in sales volumes in the country.

The demand is higher than supply and the average waiting time is 2 to 24 months, depending on the model.

“Hyderabad has a strong tech-savvy customer base which led to high adoption for EVs and connected cars. Mercedes-Benz SUVs continue to be the favourite vehicles in this market and the new GLC will only build on this popularity,” he said in a release. The luxury SUV is available with 2 powertrains: GLC 300 4MATIC (petrol) and GLC 220d 4MATIC (diesel), priced Rs.73.5 lakh and Rs.74.5 lakh (all-India ex-showroom) price respectively.

The New GLC has garnered more than 1,500 bookings across the country and 8% of them are from Hyderabad, the company said.