MEPMA resource persons celebrate

CITU district secretary Ch. Sidhiramulu has said that the government had at last come down and increased the salaries of resource persons in MEPMA after their 52-day struggle.

Participating in their celebrations before the Municipal Council office here on Saturday, he described the increment in their wages as the victory of the united and continuous agitation. Minister for Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao had on Friday announced in Hyderabad a hike in the honorarium for the resource persons and a HR policy for the employees of the programme that helps urban poor.

The RPs now will get ₹ 4,000 per month from the government and ₹2,000 from SHGs, he said and added that the RPs in Kamareddy did not stop the movement until they achieved something despite their counterparts in certain areas withdrawing from the strike.