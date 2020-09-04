Mentions at HC via video conference from Monday

HYDERABAD

04 September 2020 22:41 IST

Physical holding of courts to start partially

All mentions may be made only through video conferencing before all benches of Telangana High Court at 10.30 a.m. from Monday, even as physical holding of courts is partially beginning from that day.

The Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy and single benches of Justices P. Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G. Sri Devi will hold courts physically from Monday to Friday. Other benches would continue to hear matters virtually through video conferencing.

Both online and physical filing of cases is permitted. However, physically filed cases would be scrutinised following disinfection after 48 hours. While holding courts physically, the benches would take up admission matters virtually in the forenoon session. Final hearing and other matters would be undertaken through physical hearing in the afternoon session or after completing admission matters. All stakeholders, including advocates, attending physical courts would have to follow guidelines issued as part of SOPs, a statement from the HC said.

No one with symptoms of cough, fever, running nose and those not wearing masks would be allowed to enter the HC. Advocates were requested not to bring their junior counsels or advocate clerks into the court halls. They are, however, permitted up to the court halls. For any assistance or clarifications, the following officers can be contacted: Registrar (Protocol) - 9440621445, Registrar (Management) - 9440621446 and Registrar (IT-cum-CPC) - 9490156554.