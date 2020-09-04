Mentions at HC via video conference from Monday

All mentions may be made only through video conferencing before all benches of Telangana High Court at 10.30 a.m. from Monday, even as physical holding of courts is partially beginning from that day.
The Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy and single benches of Justices P. Naveen Rao, Challa Kodanda Ram, Shameem Akther and G. Sri Devi will hold courts physically from Monday to Friday. Other benches would continue to hear matters virtually through video conferencing.
Both online and physical filing of cases is permitted. However, physically filed cases would be scrutinised following disinfection after 48 hours. While holding courts physically, the benches would take up admission matters virtually in the forenoon session. Final hearing and other matters would be undertaken through physical hearing in the afternoon session or after completing admission matters. All stakeholders, including advocates, attending physical courts would have to follow guidelines issued as part of SOPs, a statement from the HC said.
No one with symptoms of cough, fever, running nose and those not wearing masks would be allowed to enter the HC. Advocates were requested not to bring their junior counsels or advocate clerks into the court halls. They are, however, permitted up to the court halls. For any assistance or clarifications, the following officers can be contacted: Registrar (Protocol) - 9440621445, Registrar (Management) - 9440621446 and Registrar (IT-cum-CPC) - 9490156554.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath