Mental illness goes unaddressed in city’s emergency rooms

In the time of greatest mental distress, an individual is unlikely to receive the psychological help in the city’s emergency rooms that raises questions on Hyderabad’s preparedness in tackling what WHO has termed the leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide.

A study on the knowledge and practice of emergency physicians from city’s 38 super-speciality hospitals was done by emergency medicine specialists from Apollo Hospitals. They found over two-third of the 117 physicians interviewed did not know the criteria to evaluate mental illness though most claimed to have seen such patients arrive at their facility.

This World Health Day being observed on April 7, the World Health Organisation aims to draw attention to depression and challenges in treating it. “According to the latest estimates from the WHO, more than 300 million people are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015,” the health agency notes.

Data from Roshni, a non-profit that operates a suicide helpline (040-66202000, 66202001) in the city, shows nearly a tenth of all calls received have depression as underlying factor. Relationship and marital problems without an obvious diagnosis of depression constitute a bulk of other calls.

“People may not say they are depressed. We determine that by asking for symptoms,” said Tinky Bharadwaj, Roshni’s director. She says many do not make an explicit mention of depression and voice suicidal thoughts, but may indicate they are stressed. “This is a call for help and should not be ignored by friends and family,” she added, stressing the need for intercepting these cues. However, the authors of the above mentioned study published last November in the Eurasian Journal of Emergency Medicine clearly indicate that trained medical staff often at the first point of contact when the individual is most vulnerable in mental health terms, is not equipped for the job. The authors reveal that only 14 % of the doctors interviewed claim to have received some form of training. Among the top reasons pointed by the ER physicians is lack of policy to evaluate mental illness. The study’s authors recommended mandating screening for mental health alongside physical health in emergency rooms and providing training to staff subsequent to policy changes.