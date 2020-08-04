Mend your ways, Eatala warns private hospital managements

As the spate of complaints against private hospitals continues, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked the hospital managements to mend their ways and warned them against blackmailing patients and attendants into paying excessive bills.
Addressing a press conference at the State Health Campus, Koti, on Tuesday, he said now is not the time to do business.
Health department officials have already taken action against two private hospitals. Mr Rajender said a committee comprising senior officials is investigating into complaints, and that they might take action against more hospitals after receiving the report.
A range of complaints such as hospital managements demanding huge amounts to admit patients, collecting ₹1-2 lakh per day for treatment, and demanding dues to be cleared before handing over a body were mentioned during the press conference. However, he said their agenda is not to shut down private hospitals as they want health services to be accessible to people.
He has urged people not to neglect fever, cough, cold and other symptoms and to approach the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical consultation. He said that treatment in early stages helps save lives.
