Men cook up a storm atThe Hindu’s culinary contest

The second edition of the ‘Freedom Oil The Hindu Cookery King Contest’ for men was held at the Lemon Tree Hotel, Hitec City, on Saturday where nearly 80 culinary enthusiasts participated in the preliminary round.

There were three categories — vegetarian, non-vegetarian and desserts. The participants could cook a dish at home and present it at the venue. After tasting each dish, the judges — chef Majinder Singh from Green Park, chef Sambhav from Lemon Tree, chef Roy from Minerva Grand, chef Prabhakar from Siesta Hitech and chef Deepak from KCP Mercure — declared three winners in each category.

Winners in the vegetarian category were Prasanta Sahoo, Gnana Gandhi V. and Anil P. Pingale. In the non-vegetarian dish section, Mohammad Imtiaz Rehman, Mohammad abdul Muqsith and Tanguturi Sai Swaroop tasted success. For desserts, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Abinas Nayak and N. Prashanth were named winners.

The guest of honour at the event were Shalabh Sharma, Marketing manager (Freedom Healthy cooking oil); Vineet Raizada, executive assistant manager of Lemon Tree Premier; Ch. Venkatarathnam, senior general manager of The Hindu Group of Publications and Radhe Shyam of L.G Inguva.

These winners will participate in the final round on August 10 at a live cooking competition.