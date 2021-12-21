Men accused of stealing batteries, assaulted, heads tonsured

Two men were allegedly tied to an electric police, assaulted and their heads were tonsured in Ahmednagar area in Ranga Reddy district, after locals accused them of stealing autorickshaw batteries.

Police identified the victims as Mohammed Khuddus (24) and Mohammed Khaja (25). The incident happened on Saturday under the RGIA police station limits.

According to the police, the five accused have been booked under Sections 342, 355, 324 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been identified as Mohd Ghouse, Md Zubair, Abdul Rahman, Mohd Ali, and Mohd Feroz. They allegedly dragged the victims out of their homes, led them to the Ahmednagar crossroads, tied them to a pole, assaulted them and hung batteries around their necks before shaving parts of their heads.